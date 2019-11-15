Shashi Tharoor takes to stand-up comedy

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:56 IST

In a reversal of the trend of actors taking to politics, senior Congressman Shashi Tharoor has taken up a new role: that of a stand-up. Tharoor will be part of Amazon Prime’s new show, One Mic Stand which will feature a wide range of celebrities.

Tharoor released a minute-long clip of a segment of the episode he has taken part in across all his social media accounts Thursday morning. In the clip, Tharoor was making fun of his prowess with the English language. The show will be aired from Friday.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shatrughan Sinha to Jaya Prada, many people from the entertainment industry has come to the world of politics. But Tharoor, a three-term MP from Thiruvananthapuram, is the first political leader to go to the world of stand up comedy.

The clip starts with him saying that as a child, with a normal childhood, he would often be embarrassed when prodded by his parents to speak in front of their friends in English. “And I go, ‘Daddy please I can’t entertain this! Pardon my recalcitrance,” says the Thiruvananthapuram MP to bouts of laughter across the room.

In the series, Tharoor will be joined by a host of prominent faces including comedians Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Rohan Joshi, actors actor Taapsee Pannu, Angad Singh Ranyal, Richa Chadha, singers Vishal Dadlani and Bhuvan Bam.

In the past, Tharoor has been part of American comedian Hassan Minhaj’s talk show Patriot Act, taking on uncomfortable questions. In the last few years, however, Tharoor has often taken to speaking in Hindi inside the Parliament.