Shashi Tharoor to skip VD Satheesan's swearing-in as Kerala CM. Here's why

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor announced in a post on X that he would miss the swearing-in ceremony of VD Satheesan as Kerala's chief minister. Satheesan is likely to be sworn in as the CM on May 18.

The Congress on Thursday announced Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister, bringing an end to days of uncertainty.(ANI/PTI)

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The Congress on Thursday announced Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister, bringing an end to days of uncertainty and speculation over the top post.

ALSO READ | How VD Satheesan edged out KC Venugopal for Kerala’s top post

The decision on the new Kerala chief minister had remained pending since May 4, when the Congress-led UDF secured 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, crossing the two-thirds mark.

Shashi Tharoor to skip Kerala CM swearing-in

In a post on X, the Congress MP said he would be in Boston in the United States to deliver the commencement address at the graduation ceremony of his alma mater, the Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy at Tufts University.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that he would also attend the 50th anniversary reunion of his graduating class. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that he would also attend the 50th anniversary reunion of his graduating class. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “An occasion for celebrating the past in the US even as I look forward to the future in Kerala,” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An occasion for celebrating the past in the US even as I look forward to the future in Kerala,” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Tharoor welcomed the decision to appoint Satheesan as chief minister, saying it was a well-earned recognition of his determination, beliefs and years of work for the party and the people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Tharoor welcomed the decision to appoint Satheesan as chief minister, saying it was a well-earned recognition of his determination, beliefs and years of work for the party and the people. {{/usCountry}}

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"I campaigned alongside him and am delighted by his richly-deserved appointment," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

"At the same time, we all realise that the mandate that propels him to office is not one man's victory - it is a mandate for Team UDF. Every senior leader bears an important role and responsibility in ensuring this government lives up to the expectations of the people of Kerala," he said.

"The strength of our alliance lies in its plurality, and we all look forward to every constituent working in concert to build a Kerala that is prosperous, just, and forward-looking," he added.

VD Satheesan swearing-in ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in the state capital on Monday. According to a party leader, Satheesan will take the oath along with all 20 ministers in the cabinet, HT had reported earlier.

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The announcement on Satheesan’s selection was made in Delhi during a press conference addressed by Congress Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi, the party’s central observers for the state, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, and Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh.

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