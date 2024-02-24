 Tharoor's prediction for BJP ahead of upcoming LS polls: ‘Difficult to repeat…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Shashi Tharoor's prediction for BJP ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls: ‘Difficult to repeat…’

Shashi Tharoor's prediction for BJP ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls: ‘Difficult to repeat…’

BySreelakshmi B
Feb 24, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Tharoor said that the BJP had already peaked in many states during the 2019 polls and all we are left to see is a ‘downward slide’.

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that it is difficult for the BJP to repeat its electoral performance of 2019. Tharoor said that the BJP had already peaked in many states during the 2019 polls.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (PTI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

Tharoor further opined that the ‘complacency’ of the BJP was the strength of the opposition.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit 3.0 on `Collaborative Federalism: View of the States' Tharoor said, "They peaked in 2019. We are going to see nothing but a downward slide. How much downhill that is going to be depends on how effective the opposition campaign is, which is just picking up," the Congress leader said.

In 2019, the BJP did ‘too well’ across the Hindi heartland, said Tharoor, noting that it won every seat in Haryana, Rajasthan, all but one seat in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and a large number of seats in West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar. The saffron party's tally in the Lok Sabha rose to 303 in 2019.

"All of this is not going to happen this time because it is impossible for them to repeat those numbers," Tharoor stated. The percentage of votes gained by the BJP may rise, but even if there is enthusiasm after the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, there are no more seats left to win in any of these places, he said.

Tharoor's statement was based on Prime Minister Modi's affirmation that the BJP alone would cross the 370 mark in the LS polls. Modi said earlier, “I am sure that the BJP's lotus symbol will definitely cross the 370-mark on its own.”

Attacking Congress's comments about his caste, Modi reiterated this statement on Friday. "How do people from Congress forget that the more they abuse Modi's caste, the stronger the resolve will be for obtaining 400 seats."

"The more mud you sling, the more 370 lotuses will blossom(referring to the ruling party's target of winning 370 LS seats on its own)," Modi added.

The Election Commission is gearing up to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, with an announcement expected after March 13. ECI teams are currently on the ground, assessing the election readiness of various states, and are likely to conclude their assessment by March 13.

(With PTI inputs)

