Shashi Tharoor's U-turn on Kerala industrial growth days after 'praise' for Cong rival LDF: ‘Dismayed’

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader and MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday made a U-turn on his take over industrial growth in the state, stating that the more MSME start-ups are needed — not just on paper Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrives to attend the party's Kerala unit meeting with senior leadership, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

Sharing a news report from an English daily on 'X' on Sunday, Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment over the state's start-up ecosystem, saying it was not as promising as reported.

"Dismayed to see that the Kerala start-up entrepreneurship story is not what’s been reported," he posted.

This comes close on the heels of a row over Shashi Tharoor's recent article in a newspaper drew criticism from some party leaders over his "praise" of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state for boosting the investment climate.

Later, Shashi Tharoor's remarks in a Malayalam podcast were seen by many as pitching himself for leadership in the state, which did not go well and upset a section of the state leadership.

The Congress is the main opposition party in Kerala and is seeking to wrest power from the LDF. Assembly elections are set to take place in Kerala in March-April next year.

Tharoor points out ‘the only silver lining’

The news report Shashi Tharoor shared on Sunday claimed that over 42,000 MSMEs had shut down in Kerala over the past nine years, resulting in the loss of employment for at least 1,03,764 workers.

"The only silver lining is that at least the GoK’s claims point to the right intentions. We need more MSME start-ups— and not just on paper. Kerala must head this way!" Shashi Tharoor's post read.

However, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve dismissed the news report as "baseless."

"I provided a detailed reply in the Assembly on February 10. Recently, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal stated in Parliament that 1,700 MSMEs shut down in Kerala over the past four years," news agency PTI quoted Rajeeve, who further pointed out that while 30 per cent of MSMEs in the country shut down within their first year, the figure in Kerala was only 15 per cent.

Rajeeve alleged that the report was published with ulterior motives, as it did not cite the source of its figures.

Shashi Tharoor’s recent remarks on Kerala's industrial growth sparked controversy within the Congress state unit, prompting the Congress Working Committee (CWC) member to ruffle feathers in the party after writing an article in an English daily praising the industrial policy of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s post came just two days after the Congress leadership held a brainstorming session with Kerala leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi to strategise for next year’s Assembly polls.