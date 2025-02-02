Shatrughan Sinha campaigns for CM Atishi ahead of Delhi election: ‘AAP is doing very well’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha campaigned for Delhi chief minister Atishi on Sunday evening, days ahead of the February 5 assembly election in the national capital. Delhi chief minister Atishi and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha (ANI)

The campaigning for the assembly election will conclude on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on February 8.

Atishi is the incumbent MLA and candidate of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Kalkaji assembly constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded ex-Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri while the Congress has given ticket to its national women's wing chief Alka Lamba, formerly of the AAP.

At her rally, Atishi accused the BJP of distributing liquor and money.

“They (BJP) are distributing liquor, money. Tell me, if they distribute money, will you take it? Take money from them but vote only for Aam Aadmi Party,” the chief minister, flanked by Shatrughan Sinha and others, said.

Sinha, an actor-turned-politician who hails from Bihar, has been deputed by the Trinamool Congress to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, as a large chunk of voters in the Capital are those who have migrated from Bihar.

For the Delhi election, TMC, like a few other members of the national opposition alliance INDIA, has extended support to the AAP and not the Congress; both parties are among INDIA constituents, with the Congress, as the country's largest opposition party, being the de facto leader of the group.

Shatrughan Sinha joined the AAP's campaign on Saturday evening.

"I will be campaigning in the Delhi election. The leadership here, the Aam Aadmi Party is doing very well. They have a huge following, every card of (AAP convenor) Arvind Kejriwal is proving to be a mastercard," the Asansol MP had told news agency PTI.

"Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, they are all doing very well, supporting them will be in national interest and in the interest of the nation," he added.