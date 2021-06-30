Shatrughan Sinha on pro-Modi tweet: 'It was Sunday humour'

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday dismissed speculation around leaving the party, saying hhe has no desire to change sides. The speculation arose after the actor-turned-politician posted a pro-Modi tweet.

"There are four kinds of unhappy people: Those who are unhappy with own sorrows, with others' sorrows, how happy others are and a new variant of people being unhappy with Modi without any reason," Sinha had said in his tweet posted on Sunday in Hindi.

"It was a Sunday humour for entertainment. I make some tweets for fun every Sunday and no political meaning should be derived from them," the Congress leader told news agency PTI.

The 75-year-old added that he doesn't have any feeling to leave Congress and join the BJP again.

Sinha had surprised the political circles last year by praising PM Modi over the evacuation of Indians from China in wake of the coronavirus.

“With an attitude of gratitude, I salute you & your people for having done the needful in an emergency situation so soon, as I always say soon, sooner the better,” Sinha said in a string of tweets in September, 2020.

The Indian government had evacuated hundreds of its citizens, most of them students, from Wuhan from where the coronavirus disease is believed to have emerged.

Sinha quit the BJP and joined the Congress just before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and unsuccessfully contested from his native Patna Sahib constituency on a Congress ticket. He had earlier served as a Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Sinha had twice won with a handsome margin from the Patna Sahib seat on a BJP ticket in 2009 as well as 2014. But in 2019, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defeated Sinha from the seat by securing 62 per cent of the votes as against the actor-politician's 33 per cent.

Before walking out of the saffron party, Sinha had targeted PM Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah. He used to say that BJP has become "one-man party and two men army" without naming anybody.

Sinha had debuted in politics three decades ago.