'With a pinch of salt': Shatrughan Sinha shares list of for key political terms with different context

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 20, 2023 11:42 AM IST

The TMC MP claimed that ‘a close friend of BJP’ has sent him a list of alternative meanings to terms contemporarily used on social media or among politicians.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha took an indirect jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a list of alternative context to some key terms and phrases contemporarily used on social media and colloquially spoken in the political corridors. The Lok Sabha MP said that the list was sent to him by ‘a close friend of BJP’.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha at Parliament complex.(PTI)

He claimed that certain words got different meaning ‘after BJP came to power’. The list says IT (Income Tax department) raids are called survey, being jobless is called Atmanirbhar. critics are termed as anti nationals among other such words.

The TMC MP had earlier lashed out at the central government and said that ‘government agencies are being misused' against the opposition and said that Mamata Banerjee could be a ‘game changer’ in the 2024 general election.

“Government agencies are being misused, so many cases, that too only on the opposition. I want to say to the friends of BJP, live and let live,” he told news agency ANI during an exclusive interview.

He also defended Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the ruckus for his London speech on Indian democracy. “I have heard the statement of Rahul Gandhi, he has not said anything in foreign countries which should embarrass India,” he added.

