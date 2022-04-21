Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘She may practice her narrow-minded politics at home but…’: MEA on Ilhan Omar's PoK visit
india news

‘She may practice her narrow-minded politics at home but…’: MEA on Ilhan Omar's PoK visit

The US Congresswoman visited the region on Thursday, the second day of her ongoing four-day Pakistan visit.
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar (R) and ‘President’ of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry. (Photo by Sajjad QAYYUM / AFP)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has criticised US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for visiting Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing her visit to the region as a violation of India’s territorial integrity. “She visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes it ours,” Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said at a press briefing on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

 

Omar, who has been critical of India’s alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, and, earlier this month, slammed the Joe Biden administration for what she said was its silence despite the ‘persecution of Indian Muslims by the Modi government’, arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on a four-day visit. On Thursday, she went to Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, and met Sultan Mehboob Chaudhary, the so-called President of the region.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | US monitoring rise in 'rights abuses' in India, says Antony Blinken

The Somalian-born leader is the first American legislator to tour Pakistan after the ouster of the Imran Khan government and the arrival of a new dispensation under Shehbaz Sharif, Khan’s successor. On the first day of her visit, she met various politicians, including both Sharif and Imran; her meeting with the latter triggered controversy as the cricketer-turned-politician had repeatedly accused the United States of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government before he was finally voted out by the opposition.

Also Read | We too take up human rights issues in US when they arise: Jaishankar

Though Washington refuted Khan’s allegations on numerous occasions, he has, in recent public rallies, continued to blame the US for the ouster of his government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ilhan omar pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP