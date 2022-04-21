Home / India News / ‘She may practice her narrow-minded politics at home but…’: MEA on Ilhan Omar's PoK visit
india news

‘She may practice her narrow-minded politics at home but…’: MEA on Ilhan Omar's PoK visit

The US Congresswoman visited the region on Thursday, the second day of her ongoing four-day Pakistan visit.
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar (R) and ‘President’ of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry. (Photo by Sajjad QAYYUM / AFP)
US congresswoman Ilhan Omar (R) and ‘President’ of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry. (Photo by Sajjad QAYYUM / AFP)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has criticised US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for visiting Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, describing her visit to the region as a violation of India’s territorial integrity. “She visited a part of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan. If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home that may be her business, but violating our territorial integrity in its pursuit makes it ours,” Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson, said at a press briefing on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

 

Omar, who has been critical of India’s alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, and, earlier this month, slammed the Joe Biden administration for what she said was its silence despite the ‘persecution of Indian Muslims by the Modi government’, arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on a four-day visit. On Thursday, she went to Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, and met Sultan Mehboob Chaudhary, the so-called President of the region.

Also Read | US monitoring rise in 'rights abuses' in India, says Antony Blinken

The Somalian-born leader is the first American legislator to tour Pakistan after the ouster of the Imran Khan government and the arrival of a new dispensation under Shehbaz Sharif, Khan’s successor. On the first day of her visit, she met various politicians, including both Sharif and Imran; her meeting with the latter triggered controversy as the cricketer-turned-politician had repeatedly accused the United States of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government before he was finally voted out by the opposition.

Also Read | We too take up human rights issues in US when they arise: Jaishankar

Though Washington refuted Khan’s allegations on numerous occasions, he has, in recent public rallies, continued to blame the US for the ouster of his government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ilhan omar pakistan
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out