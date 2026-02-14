She taught us how to speak to a nation: Shammi Narang, Voice of the Metro, writes on Doordarshan legend Sarla Maheshwari

In 1983, when I was selected as a Hindi newsreader at India's national broadcaster Doordarshan, the joy I felt went far beyond the excitement of appearing before millions on television. What thrilled me even more was the opportunity to work alongside the most respected voices of that era, and that included Sarla Maheshwari. Veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari recently passed away, at the age of 71. Her ex-colleague Shammi Narang paid tribute to her, as did the national broadcaster. (Photos: DD/FB/Shammi Narang)

There were also Salma Sultan, JV Raman, Shobhna Jagdeesh and Avinash Kaur in the Hindi section, besides Geetanjali, Neethi, Komal and Tejeshwar in English, if I remember it well.

In those days, Doordarshan newsreaders were not celebrities; they were the nation’s voice — steady, credible, composed. Sarla Maheshwari embodied that ideal completely.

Our training was rigorous. We were taught that reading the news demanded more than mere looks or confidence. It required command over language, flawless pronunciation, precise modulation, clarity of thought, camera poise, and dignified conduct.

“If you want to see all these qualities in one person, just watch Sarla Maheshwari reading the bulletin,” I remember a producer telling me.

Fate ensured that my first meeting with her happened on the very day of my debut broadcast. She had come to read the 8:30pm National Bulletin, while I was scheduled for the 7pm Local Bulletin before her.

Nervous yet determined, I greeted her in the make-up room and introduced myself. I told her I had just been entrusted with the responsibility of reading the news and that I considered her my idol.

Summoning courage, I requested that she watch my performance and offer her honest opinion.

There was no trace of seniority or distance in her response — only warmth. She agreed with a reassuring smile that instantly eased my anxiety.

Touch wood! My very first bulletin lived up to the expectations of the news producer. But more than anything else, I was eager to know Sarla-ji’s feedback and reaction. Thanking the entire team, I hurried towards the make-up room.

Before I could say anything, Sarla herself spoke: “Oh! It didn’t feel at all that you were facing the camera for the first time… you read very well.”

And that one sentence filled my life with renewed enthusiasm and confidence.

Learning and teaching continued side by side, but the formalities of senior and junior had almost faded away. With the support of colleagues and the blessings of viewers, within two–three months I too got the opportunity to read the National Bulletin. I began receiving immense love from people.

My journey of presenting the news alongside stalwarts like Sarla, Salma, Avinash and Shobhna kept moving forward with consistent success.

Sarla, true to her nature, was never just a colleague. She was a friend, a guide, almost like a sister, always ready to help. Gradually, our relationship was no longer confined to the workplace; it became familial.

In 2001, owing to increasing commitments in my business, I bid farewell to Doordarshan. Some time later, Sarla too retired from DD.

Naturally, our meetings became less frequent, but through phone calls and family occasions like our children’s weddings, all of us anchors stayed connected.

Then came WhatsApp, and we began hearing from each other almost daily. Most of the light-hearted, humorous posts were usually sent by me, and the very first response would almost always come from Sarla. Perhaps very few people knew that she had a wonderful sense of humour, too, besides that poise.

But over the past few days, her responses had started becoming infrequent. Whenever I called, she would say, “Just busy with some family matters.”

The truth, however, came to light only 2-3 months ago: due to diabetes, her kidneys had stopped functioning properly. Even then, all of us kept thinking that in today’s times diabetes is so common that the situation would soon come under control.

But on the morning of February 12, it was from Sarla’s own phone that the devastating news of her passing away reached us. For a while, I simply could not believe it — perhaps I did not want to.

My question to God was not “how did this happen?”, but rather, “Why did this happen?”

Sarla,ii is not just my belief but that of the entire nation that you were the embodiment of grace and courtesy, reminding us that true beauty lies not merely in appearance but also in the heart, and in one's sincere conduct. Your presence on the Doordarshan screen carried a rare aura. You respected each and everyone and elevated every space you were part of. Undoubtedly, you will be missed immensely, Sarla.

-

(About the writer: Shammi Narang is an Indian media personality, voiceover artist, and entrepreneur based in Delhi. His face is familiar to millions from his years as newsreader with Doordarshan. He is also the voice behind the announcements in the Delhi Metro.)