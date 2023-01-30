'Sheen Mubarak!': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's snowball fight in Srinagar | Watch

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - the brother-sister duo - on Monday shared some fun and light moments with a snowball fight in Srinagar during the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a video shared by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, he can be seen hiding snowballs behind his back as he sneaked up on his sister - after which he attacked Priyanka with the snow on her head. Priyanka then chases him and the Congress workers can be seen laughing around them in the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sheen Mubarak! A beautiful last morning at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite, in Srinagar,” Rahul Gandhi captioned the video.

Also read: Bharat Jodo finale: Priyanka Gandhi recalls Rahul's emotional text

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had joined the Congress MP in Kashmir on Saturday during the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress held its closing ceremony of the 4,080 km foot march on Monday at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag in the presence of party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The ceremony was followed by a rally led by Rahul Gandhi at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium where several opposition leaders - including from the DMK, National Conference, PDP, CPI, RSP, and IUML - joined the Congress leaders to mark the culmination of the Yatra.

Also read: Mehbooba Mufti says India sees ‘ray of hope’ in Rahul Gandhi; Omar Abdullah's request

The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and traversed through 12 states and union territories - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and concluded in Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}