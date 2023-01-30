Curtains down on Congress yatra with flag unfurling amid heavy snowfall; PDP, NC attend rally

The closing ceremony of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra was held on Monday at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in Srinagar with the hoisting of the national flag in the presence of party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In a video posted by news agency ANI, several party leaders can be seen attending the hoisting ceremony at the party office.

Rahul Gandhi hoisted the national flag and followed it with a fun snowball fight with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Donning a white T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket, the former Congress chief hoisted the flag at the camp site in Panthachowk to the tunes of the national anthem played to mark the culmination of the yatra, amid a fresh snowfall in the city.

The closing ceremony was followed by a rally led by Rahul Gandhi at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium where several opposition leaders joined the Congress leaders. The Congress had invited around 21 key non-NDA parties to join the culmination of the yatra - including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (formerly TRS). Leaders of the DMK, National Conference, PDP, CPI, RSP and IUML joined the rally to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and has covered 4,080 km through 12 states and two union territories - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Throughout the march, Rahul Gandhi has addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences, over 275 planned walking interactions, and more than 100 sitting interactions, reported news agency ANI.

The local administration has made stringent security arrangements for the concluding programme. The vehicular movement at Lal Chowk was closed for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, Gandhi had unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar.