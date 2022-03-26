Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sheena Bora is not alive, CBI tells top court
india news

Sheena Bora is not alive, CBI tells top court

Responding to Mukerjea’s petition for bail on multiple grounds of delayed trial, medical reasons and suspicion that Sheena Bora is alive, the CBI, in its response filed on Thursday, dismissed the suggestion, saying that it is a “figment of imagination” of the petitioner.
Sheena Bora.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 06:42 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court that Sheena Bora is not alive as it opposed bail to former media executive Indrani Mukerjea who is facing a trial for the murder of her 25-year-old daughter in 2012.

Responding to Mukerjea’s petition for bail on multiple grounds of delayed trial, medical reasons and suspicion that Sheena Bora is alive, the CBI, in its response filed on Thursday, dismissed the suggestion, saying that it is a “figment of imagination” of the petitioner. The agency said, “The medical, DNA and scientific report established that the recovered dead body is of Sheena Bora. DNA report established that the recovered skull is of Sheena Bora.”

In her appeal filed through advocate Sandeep Singh, the applicant challenged the order of the Bombay high court on November 16, 2021, denying her bail. The 50-year-old has been in Byculla jail since her arrest in August 2015.

She told the top court that the trial would not end soon as 185 out of 253 witnesses remain to be examined.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai posted the matter after two weeks to enable the petitioner to file a response to the CBI affidavit.

