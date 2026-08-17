Shehzad Poonawalla explains why he quit BJP, says ‘will continue to support party's ideology’

Deep Dive What reasons did Shehzad Poonawalla give for his resignation from the BJP? Shehzad Poonawalla cited pressing financial and personal circumstances as the main reasons for his resignation from the BJP, indicating a need to move back into the private sector. How did Shehzad Poonawalla express his feelings towards the BJP after resigning? Poonawalla expressed gratefulness and highest regard for the party and its leaders, stating that his decision was not about leaving individuals but rather the party structure. What were Shehzad Poonawalla's plans after resigning from the BJP? After resigning, Shehzad Poonawalla stated his intention to move into the private sector while continuing to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in any possible format.

Shehzad Poonawalla said he had been planning to quit the BJP since 2024, saying he chose to return to his job to manage the financial circumstances that had emerged while balancing work and politics.

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“I have been planning this since 2024. I was in the service industry and had a salaried job, which I left. I gave 24/7, 365 days to politics. When I felt it was either my job or politics, I decided to resume my job,” Poonawalla said, in an interview with News24, explaining why he quit the party.

Also Read | ‘Middle class is being looted’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s last remarks before official resignation from BJP

He added that he approached the party about his decision and was asked to reconsider, but he chose to stick to it.

“I am sticking to my decision. A spokesperson does not get a salary; it is a voluntary position,” he said. However, Poonawalla added that BJP still remains the best platform for youth for middle class and anyone who joins politics.

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Poonawalla further said that the BJP never put a restriction on him from speaking his mind. "In fact, only in the BJP can you speak independently. Whenever there were issues, the BJP would always call and discuss them. I will not work directly for the BJP, but I will continue to support its thoughts," added Poonawalla.

Also Read | Shehzad Poonawalla 'presses' BJP to accept resignation after first letter rejected

Did Poonawalla have ambitions to become BJP IT Cell chief?

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On reports that he wanted to head the BJP’s IT cell, Poonawalla said he had no such interest, pointing out that the role may appear glamorous from the outside but is extremely demanding.

What is Poonawalla's next move?

A day before officially announcing his resignation from the BJP, Poonawalla announced his next initiative, ‘The Manifesto’, on Instagram. The social media programme aims to bring issues concerning the middle class to the forefront.

In the video, Poonawalla raised several concerns affecting the middle class and questioned whether Indians paying taxes at levels comparable to those in Europe receive a similar standard of living in return.

He questioned what taxpayers get in return for the taxes and tolls they pay, citing poor roads, inadequate schools, crumbling infrastructure, paper leaks, corruption and a lack of accountability.

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Poonawalla also called for lower taxes on the middle class, particularly salaried taxpayers, and an increase in income-tax slabs.