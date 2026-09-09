Shehzad Poonawalla hits back at Rhiya Ahir's ‘uncle’ jibe as Bigg Boss spat escalates: ‘Your IQ matches Rahul Gandhi’s’

Shehzad Poonawalla and Rhiya Ahir engaged in a war of words on social media platform X after the former BJP spokesperson mocked the Mumbai-based model for not being able to enter Bigg Boss 20, while taking a jibe at her “IQ and knowledge”.

Rhiya Ahir urged Poonawalla to “leave women alone”, while referring to him as “uncle” and claiming he was “twice her age.” (X: @Rhiyahir/ @@Shehzad_Ind)

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Ahir, who came into the spotlight after a viral video of her stopping a police van during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests went viral, lost a public-voted spot on the reality show, which went to Punjabi actress Love Gill.

Poonawalla had targeted Ahir in a reel, wherein he also criticised a journalist, claiming the model had wanted to use the platform to “spread anti-national and anti-Sanatan ideas.” He further took a jibe at the “left-wing ecosystem” and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Replying to the video, Ahir urged Poonawalla to “leave women alone”, while referring to him as “uncle” and claiming he was “twice her age.” The former BJP spokesperson hit back later, saying he was 38 years old, and saying Ahir's “IQ and knowledge matches Rahul’s.” ‘From ₹ 140 to Soros subscription package’: Poonawalla {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replying to the video, Ahir urged Poonawalla to “leave women alone”, while referring to him as “uncle” and claiming he was “twice her age.” The former BJP spokesperson hit back later, saying he was 38 years old, and saying Ahir's “IQ and knowledge matches Rahul’s.” ‘From ₹ 140 to Soros subscription package’: Poonawalla {{/usCountry}}

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The controversy began after Poonawalla posted a video targeting Ahir, journalist Sherwani and Rahul Gandhi. Taking a jibe at Ahir, Poonawalla said, “…To get a scripted photo go viral and getting a popular mandate to enter Bigg Boss…there is a big difference between these two.”

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Poonawalla claimed that the model had the backing of the “left-wing ecosystem” and “anti-Modi YouTubers”. “She thought that instead of ₹140 subscription, she would now sell Soros subscription package on prime time using the viral photo,” the former BJP spokesperson said in his video. Poonawalla further slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying Ahir was also seen sitting with the Congress leader. “Rahul Gandhi, who has lost 99 elections, cannot make Congress win a single election, what support will he get for you?” Poonawalla said.

Also Read | Was Rhiya Ahir’s viral police van stunt a planned move for Bigg Boss 20? She reveals the truth

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He alleged that Ahir “wanted to use the platform to spread anti-national and anti-Sanatan ideas.” “But the people changed the script – whether it is a democracy or a voting platform, remote control is in the hands of the people,” he added.

Ahir's ‘twice my age’ remark, Poonawall's ‘maths’ response

Responding to Poonawalla, Ahir said he was “twice her age”, while adding, “I would just request you to go do politics with people of your own age and men like you. Not little girls.” She said she had no affiliation with political figures, and claimed that Poonawalla's script had been used by “50 other cheap influencers.”

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“Say something credible. “Someone who doesn't respect the Indian Army.” Show up with proof. Where have I ever disrespected the Indian Army or any professional or any institution or religion or anyone for that matter?” she questioned, while sharing an interaction with her competitor Love Gill, who Poonawalla had praised in his video.

“This is what she spoke about me on national television - “I was thinking that if they had not stopped the driver, she would not have been here today.” And I replied, “The purpose of my life was being fulfilled there.””

Poonawalla, in response to the post, clarified his age, while also taking a jibe at Ahir's “maths”. “You are 28 - you are not a “young girl” and I’m 38 so technically I’m not twice your age( clearly maths was never your strong point at school)- anyway you are confusing me another 56 year old- Rahul Gandhi!” Poonawalla said. Replying to her remark about not knowing him, the former BJP spokesperson said, “I’m sure you don’t know about me. That’s ok. After all your IQ & knowledge matches Rahul’s and we saw that right when you were asked about Vande Mataram…”

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