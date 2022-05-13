Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One-day state mourning tomorrow on UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed's death: MHA

The MHA said the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on Saturday throughout the country on all buildings. Also, there would be no official entertainment during the day.
File photo of the United Arab Emirates's President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan.(AFP)
Updated on May 13, 2022 09:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) said a one-day state mourning will be observed across India on Saturday as a mark of respected to United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan who passed away on Friday at the age of 73.

The MHA said the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on Saturday throughout the country on all buildings where the Tricolour flew regularly. Also, there would be no official entertainment during the day, the ministry added.

“United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died on Friday. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the GoI has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning tomorrow throughout India,” the MHA said in a statement.

“The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day,” it added. 

The Abu Dhabi ruler's death led to an outpouring of grief with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders condoling the demise. Modi said he was deeply saddened by the passing away of a “great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he “will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE”.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004. 

