Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shell firm Israel created to supply pagers to Hezbollah masterstroke: army chief

ByRahul Singh
Oct 01, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Israel is believed to have carried out the deadly attacks against Iran-backed Hezbollah by concealing explosives inside the pager batteries that killed scores of people

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the setting up of a shell company by Israel and the role it played in targeting Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon was a “masterstroke” by the Israelis.

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi. (HT PHOTO/File)
Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi. (HT PHOTO/File)

“If you talk about the pagers, it is a Taiwan company, supplying to Hungarian company and thereafter giving it to them [Iran-backed Hezbollah operatives]. The shell company which has been created is something which is a masterstroke by Israelis. And for that it requires years and years of preparation. War does not start the day you start fighting, it starts the day you start planning,” he said at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the think tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies.

Israel is believed to have carried out the deadly attack by concealing explosives inside the pager batteries. Hezbollah ordered more than 5,000 pagers months before the attack that killed scores of people and left thousands wounded.

“Israeli saying is mow the grass so that for some time thereafter at least there is rest. It will come up again and we will take care of it. And that is what they have been doing. But this time they have done something different,” Dwivedi said.

Supply chain interruption and interception is something India must be watchful about, he said. “We must have various levels of inspection at the technological and manual levels.”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On