Shimla doctor suspended for assaulting patient

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday suspended the 31-year-old doctor who allegedly assaulted a patient inside a hospital ward in Shimla, an official said. In a screenshot from a viral video, a doctor is seen assaulting a patient, who was lying on a bed in the hospital, after an argument, at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), in Shimla on Monday. (PTI)

The action came after the video of the incident that took place in Indira Gandhi Medical college (IGMC) and hospital, went viral on social media. According to people aware of the development, the hospital also ordered a high-level inquiry to probe into the incident.

“The services of the accused doctor, Raghav Narula, have been suspended,” Medical superintendent Rahul Rao said.

“Following government instructions, the doctor has been suspended, and his headquarters have been fixed at the Directorate of Medical Education, where he has been asked to report. A high-power committee has also been constituted to investigate the matter. We are conducting the inquiry in a fair and transparent manner, and no one will be protected,” he added.

Narula (31) is a senior resident in Pulmonary Medicine and hails from Ponta sahib in Surmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Health minister Dhaniram Shandil said: “Such behaviour will not be tolerated and does not suit a doctor. A case of a doctor assaulting a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla has escalated. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the health department has taken strong action against the accused doctor. The Department has removed the accused doctor from duty with immediate effect. A detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Based on the investigation report, a final decision will be taken regarding the suspension or termination of the accused doctor.”

After the incident, on the complaint of the patient, identified as Arjun Pawar, 36, lodged a police complaint with Shimla police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Shimla, Sanjeev Gandhi said, “After receiving the complaint FIR has been registered and action taken as per law. The circumstances under which the alleged assault took place are being probed, and the statements of the accused doctors will be recorded.”

Talking to the media, Pawar, who underwent bronchoscopy at the hospital, alleged that the doctor assaulted him after he objected to his language.

“After my procedure I was resting on the patient’s empty bed. As soon as the doctor came, he started inquiring about my medical reports. He was speaking in a rude manner and I objected, so he started hitting me,” Pawar said.

However, the accused doctor denied the allegations saying that the patient behaved rudely with him first. He said that he will present his side before the police.

Medical superintendent Rao said: “So far we only have one side and after preliminary inquiry on the basis of which doctor has been suspended.”

In the video clip shared widely on social media, the doctor is seen beating a patient who was lying on a bed. The doctor is visible delivering multiple punches. The patient is also seen kicking in self-defence before the doctor allegedly lunges again and rains five to six punches in quick succession. Attendants and other doctors are then seen intervening to defuse the situation and prevent it from escalating further.

The patient’s family created a ruckus at the hospital and demanded termination of the doctor.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur said that the incident of assault on a patient at IGMC Shimla is very unfortunate. “Such an incident should not have happened. These kinds of incidents also raise questions about our professional competence and capabilities.”