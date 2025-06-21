Shimla-Kalka National Highway clogged with traffic jams as tourists flock to hill stations

The Shimla-Kalka National Highway has been clogged with traffic jams near the Parwanoo toll barrier and Kandaghat area during the weekend as a large number of tourists who are fleeing the plains to visit hill stations, reported PTI. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam amid heavy tourist inflow from Shimla-Kalka national highway.(File)

Long queues of vehicles were seen near the excise collection toll barrier at Parwanoo and Kandaghat. The road at Kandaghat being under construction caused the traffic jams to worsen.

The situation has improved and the vehicles are now moving, Solan deputy commissioner Manmohan Sharma told PTI on Saturday evening.

Solan superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said tourist inflow to the state is heavy during the weekends and about 7,000 vehicles entered Solan in five hours on Saturday. He added that 2.5 lakh vehicles have entered Shimla from June 1 to 9.

"I just have a two-day holiday and one day is wasted in traffic," said Prateek, a tourist from Faridabad said about the situation, reported PTI.

"Reaching Shimla or any other hill station for that matter is a tough task. The governments of tourism states should seriously think about making tourists' stay and commuting comfortable," said Mayank from Lucknow. He added that he was stuck in a 2 km jam.

Data from the Shimla district administration showed that over three lakh vehicles entered Shimla in the past two weeks alone. Of these, around 1.5 vehicles were tourist vehicles that made their way into the hill station.

"From June 1 to June 15, about 1,26,000 vehicles entered Shimla via Solan. In addition, around 40,000 vehicles had entered the capital before June 1 and exited during this period. Counting both entries and exits, the total vehicle movement has crossed three lakh in just 15 days. Daily, around 20,000 vehicles, mostly from other states, are entering Shimla. The traffic congestion is immense, and it's undeniable," said Shimla deputy commissioner Anupam Kashyap to ANI.