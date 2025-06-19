Bengaluru traffic ‘5X worse’ after bike taxi ban? Residents complain of choking roads

Days after the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on bike taxi services, Bengaluru residents are reporting a sharp spike in traffic congestion, with many claiming their commute has become nearly five times worse. The High Court had earlier ruled that bike taxi operations by aggregators were illegal.(PTI)

Frustrated citizens have taken to social media to vent, arguing that removing bike taxis has only added more private vehicles and autos to the roads, worsening an already strained traffic system.

‘Paying ₹ 500 every day’

“You block bike taxis,” one user wrote, “with no proper roads, dug-up and narrow lanes, missing U-turns, zero metro access in many areas, limited public buses, and no footpaths to walk. Bengaluru traffic has increased almost 4/5x with every one taking out their car or booking an auto.”

Another user echoed the same. “Traffic seems to have increased 5X ever since they stopped bike taxis in Bangalore.”

With fewer last-mile transport options, many users say they are now forced to drive their own vehicles or book autos, increasing the burden on roads.

“I'm paying literally ₹500 every day just for commuting. It's insanity,” one post read. Others called the move “the worst decision,” saying it hurts those who rely on affordable daily transport the most.

Some even joked that the chaos could lead to a new wave of mobility startups, while others questioned the rationale behind the ban altogether. “I couldn't find any proper reason behind this ban,” a user commented.

The High Court had earlier ruled that bike taxi operations by aggregators were illegal under the current legal framework in Karnataka, effectively putting services like Rapido, Uber Moto, and Ola Bike on hold.

HT.com reached out to Bengaluru Traffic Commissioner Anucheth MN for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing. This copy will be updated if and when a response is received.

