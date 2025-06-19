‘Masterpiece in Bengaluru’: Tower built in middle of road near Hebbal baffles commuters

A video posted by a city resident showing a massive electric tower standing squarely in the middle of a road near Hebbal has left netizens stunned and amused in equal measure. the rider can be seen navigating a stretch of road where an imposing high-tension (HT) transmission tower obstructs the path.(X/@punitpalial)

Shared with the caption, "Allow me to introduce you to this masterpiece in Bangalore," the clip quickly gained traction online, triggering a flood of reactions and memes.

In the video, the rider can be seen navigating a stretch of road where an imposing high-tension (HT) transmission tower obstructs the path, a sight many found both absurd and symbolic of Bengaluru's chaotic urban planning.

(Also Read: School bus driver runs over biker, crashes into car in chain collision days after crackdown on drunk driving. Video)

Watch the video here:

How did X users react?

The responses on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from disbelief to satire. "What came first? The road or the tower? Gotta know who’s responsible," one user questioned. Another dubbed it the "Eiffel Tower of Bangalore," while someone else joked, "Blore people are going to line up to see this place." Some pointed to poor governance, with a user saying, "Many times the answer is corruption, but quite often, it's just plain stupidity."

Others noted that this wasn’t unique to Bengaluru. "There’s one in Karur as well, if that makes you feel any better," another commented.

Adding some context, one user familiar with the area wrote, “This is Hebbal Kempapura. People have wantonly constructed around the HT line. This line goes to Sahakarnagar sub-station and all the way to Yelahanka. 30 years ago, the houses around this line didn’t exist.” They added that underground cabling is already underway, and it's only a matter of time before the overhead lines, and possibly the tower, are relocated.

HT.com could not confirm the when the tower was built.

While officials have not yet issued a statement on the structure, the video has reignited concerns about the lack of coordination in Bengaluru’s infrastructure planning.

(Also Read: ‘Narayana Murthy must be dancing’: Karnataka’s 12-hour workday proposal triggers meme fest(