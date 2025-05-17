Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to remain shut for 4 nights due to maintenance. Check details

Commuters using the Hebbal flyover from Esteem Mall towards Baptist Hospital (city side) are advised to plan alternate routes as the stretch will be temporarily closed for maintenance work on four consecutive nights. The heavily congested Hebbal Flyover is long over due to be redesigned and widened.

According to traffic authorities, the closure will be enforced from 12 am to 3 am (midnight to 3 am) on the following dates:

Saturday/Sunday (May 17/18, 2025)

Sunday/Monday (May 18/19, 2025)

Monday/Tuesday (May 19/20, 2025)

Tuesday/Wednesday (May 20/21, 2025)

Check out the advisory here:

Each block will last 180 minutes, during which vehicles will not be allowed to pass through the Hebbal flyover in the direction of the city.

Motorists are advised to use Ring Road via Kuvempu Circle and BEL Road as an alternative route to avoid inconvenience.

The temporary closure is part of scheduled line availability for maintenance work. Traffic police have urged citizens to cooperate and follow diversion signage during the mentioned hours.

Dedicated flyover from Hebbal to KIA?

Recently, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar pitched a proposal to the Union government for a dedicated elevated flyover linking Hebbal Junction to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

In a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shivakumar highlighted the pressing need for a signal-free corridor to the airport, citing severe congestion on the existing 35-km stretch between Hebbal and KIA.

“With rapid industrial growth and the rise of new commercial hubs, traffic volume has significantly increased on this corridor. While there is already an elevated road, its effectiveness is reduced due to traffic signals and pedestrian crossings,” he stated.

The proposed flyover, designed as a dedicated, signal-free stretch, aims to significantly reduce travel time for airport passengers, freight carriers, and regular commuters. Shivakumar said such an infrastructure upgrade is crucial to support the city’s growing mobility needs, especially in light of airport expansion and increasing passenger footfall.

The request comes amid ongoing public concern about worsening traffic congestion on the city’s arterial roads, particularly the route connecting Bengaluru to the airport. If approved, the project could provide a major boost to the city’s transport infrastructure.

