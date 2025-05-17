SC internal reservation survey: Karnataka extends deadline to May 25

The deadline for Karnataka’s ongoing survey aimed at collecting empirical data for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs) has been extended. Retired Karnataka High Court judge H N Nagmohan Das, who heads the commission conducting the exercise, announced the extension. The move comes amid longstanding demands from sections within the SCs.(PTI)

The data collection process, which began on May 5, was originally set to conclude on May 17. It will now continue until May 25, news agency PTI reported.

For those left out during the door-to-door survey, camps will be held from May 26 to 28 for registration. Additionally, a self-declaration facility will be made available online from May 19 to 28.

(Also Read: Karnataka to receive electric buses under PM E-Drive: HD Kumaraswamy)

Addressing the media, Justice Das said, “There were certain technical problems, we were able to overcome them. The survey is smoothly going on and the progress is more than our expectation. Within the extended time today that we have given, I'm confident we will cover a hundred per cent survey.”

He added that the commission has already covered 72 per cent of the targeted households. While they were confident of hitting 90 per cent by the earlier deadline, several organisations and community leaders requested an extension. “Considering all factors, we have taken this decision to extend,” he said.

Karnataka has around 25.72 lakh SC households. On the challenges faced, Justice Das explained that some SC households were reluctant to reveal their caste identities. Others who have certificates under categories like Adi Karnataka and Adi Dravida either do not know their original caste or find their sub-caste missing from the official list. Some, even when aware, were unwilling to disclose it, he said.

Justice Das noted that the Centre had asked for details about the electronic method used for the survey and that the commission had shared the information. “We have done a unique job, and nowhere in the country this method is adopted as of now, as per my information,” he said.

He also clarified that his interim report had recommended a fresh survey, as the existing data was insufficient for a scientific classification. The Karnataka government accepted this recommendation and ordered a fresh round of data collection.

The cabinet had taken this decision on March 27. The move comes amid longstanding demands from sections within the SCs—especially those identified as ‘SC Left’—who allege that only a few dominant sub-castes have been cornering most benefits while others remain marginalised.

The internal reservation policy seeks to redistribute the existing 17 per cent SC quota among the 101 scheduled castes in the state. In November last year, the state government appointed Justice Nagmohan Das to lead a commission to recommend a framework for this internal classification.

This came after a Supreme Court ruling on August 1 last year allowed states to create sub-classifications within SCs, recognising their social heterogeneity and enabling equitable distribution of reservation benefits to more marginalised communities.

(Also Read: ISKCON Bengaluru wins 13-year legal battle over Hare Krishna Temple ownership)

(With agency inputs)