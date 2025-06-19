School bus driver runs over biker, crashes into car in chain collision days after crackdown on drunk driving. Video

Days after the Bengaluru traffic police department conducted a surprise crackdown on drunk driving among school bus drivers and held as many as 58, a video of a serial accident has emerged online. It shows a school bus speeding towards a main road, running over a biker, and colliding with a car on Wednesday morning. The Bengaluru traffic police have taken school bus drivers to task over drunk driving and over speeding from time to time.(X)

The visuals raised eyebrows online, with many social media users questioning the cause of the accident, and how the driver lost control of the vehicle. The video showed a biker being knocked down and ran over before the bus crashed into a car. It is probable that he suffered grievous injuries. However, it is not yet clear if any passengers aboard the bus or other commuters were injured in the incident.

Once the bus comes to a halt, traffic personnel are seen rushing to aid the fallen biker. It is being said that the accident took place in Bengaluru's Whitefield area, however Hindustan Times could not immediately confirm this information.

Officials from the Mahadevapura traffic police station responded to the video on X, and said that an investigation is underway. “Definitely distracted driving,” a user wrote in reaction to the video.

“Clearly he was over speeding. Seems he was unable to stop his vehicle on time due to high speed,” another posted.

Watch the video here, viewer discretion is advised:

In a major safety enforcement initiative, the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Monday conducted a special drive to check for drunk driving among school vehicle drivers.

The three-hour operation, held between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM, resulted in 58 school drivers being booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. A total of 4,559 school vehicle drivers were tested across the city during the surprise checks.