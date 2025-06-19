Bengaluru-Chennai expressway's aerial view, clover leaf design grabs eyeballs online. WATCH

A video of the recently constructed Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is grabbing eyeballs on social media after photos and videos of its aerial view and clover leaf design were shared online. The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway has been in the news for a number of fatal accidents shortly after a stretch was opened to the public.(X)

Users were in awe of the infrastructural wonder, calling it “world-class” and “fantastic”. The winding roads, which resembled flower vines, garnered appreciation by many, while some criticized the toll fees charged for such infrastructure built using taxpayers' money.

“This is the Bengaluru-Chennai Greenfield Expressway, newly built by NHAI at a cost of over ₹17,930 crore, is partially operational and will be fully operational by June 2026. Your tax money is being used to create world-class infrastructure for you,” a social media user posted on X.

Visuals showed greenery on either side of the wide 10-lane roads with overhead bridges.

“Can’t wait to pay ₹200 toll on a ₹17,930 crore road built with my tax!” a response stated. “Will the surface survive this monsoon?” another questioned.

“This is what real nation-building looks like! Massive respect to the vision and execution behind the Bengaluru-Chennai Greenfield Expressway,” a user wrote.

Another video of the expressway made rounds, showing the unmistakeable and massive highway stretching across miles from the clouds. Watch the aerial view of the expressway here:

South India’s first greenfield expressway

The expressway, which is South India’s first greenfield expressway, is designed for high-speed vehicular traffic, with a maximum speed limit of 120 kmph. It spans across 260 km in total, passing through three south Indian states, namely, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, ending at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. The corridor aims to cut four hours of travel time between metro cities Bengaluru and Chennai.

Earlier it would seven hours to travel between the cities, however, the expressway makes the journey around three hours long, officials said.