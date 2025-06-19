‘Two bombs…’: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport gets hoax bomb threat
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was put on high alert following a detailed hoax bomb threat.
In an unexpected turn of events, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru was placed under strict security measures following a hoax bomb threat on Thursday, police officials said, according to news agency PTI.
Authorities said the threat came via an email late on Wednesday night, allegedly from a terrorist group. The message, quite detailed and specific, warned of two bombs planted on the premises of the airport, one labelled as “Plan A” and a second, fallback device referred to as “Plan B,” intended to detonate if the first failed.
The email also mentioned that an explosive had supposedly been hidden within a pipeline inside one of the airport restrooms.
In response, security personnel carried out a full-scale sweep of the airport. After combing through every inch of the KIA, officials found no such suspicious devices and determined that the threat was unfounded.
Cops have filed a case targeting the email accounts used to send the threat, and an investigation has been launched to trace the source.
The Bengaluru International Airport has been at the receiving end of many such hoax bomb threats in the past. Moreover, many other public locations, including schools have also been subjected to these false alarms from time to time.
