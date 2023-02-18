Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh

india news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 05:33 PM IST

Former Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan.

Former minister of state for finance and current Rajya Sabha member Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh (HT Photo)
PTI |

Former Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday took oath as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan here. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Also read: Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra

A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Shukla, a four-time MLA, started his political journey from RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
himachal pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP