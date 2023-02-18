Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra

Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra

Updated on Feb 18, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Bais succeeds Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, who resigned last week after a controversial tenure.

Ramesh Bais on Saturday took oath as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court S V Gangapurwala at the Raj Bhavan here. Bais took oath in Marathi.

State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was present at the swearing-in ceremony. Koshyari, who served as the Maharashtra governor from September 2019, resigned last week after a controversial tenure.

