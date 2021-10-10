Shiv Sena likens Priyanka to Indira, says she’s charged up party

Shvi Sena has likened Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, claiming she “exposed” an “attempted cover-up” of the Lakhimpur Khiri violence and one could witness shades of Indira Gandhi in her actions. In his weekly column Rokthok in party mouthpiece Saamana,Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut also said that Priyanka’s brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was the only leader who could provide an alternative to the current dispensation in New Delhi.

Raut also dismissed the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Trinmool Congress (TMC) as “spoilsports” who were likely to end up helping the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The Yogi government faces one of the biggest challenges due to this [Lakhimpur Khiri] killings. When Priyanka Gandhi was going to meet the kin of the dead farmers, she was illegally stopped. The way she protested her detention by the police was commendable. She played a major role in awakening the nation about the gruesome murders,” said Raut.

He was referring to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s arrest at Sitarpur en route to Lakhimpur Kheri where 4 farmers were mowed down last Sunday by a cavalcade of three vehicles linked to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra. In retaliation, angry farmers lynched four members of the convoy. Following a political uproar over the incident and politicians from rival political parties wanting to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the aggrieved farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people at a time in the district. Priyanka Gandhi dodged the UP Police to reach Sitapur but was arrested there for violating prohibitory orders. She was finally allowed to visit the farmers after spending two days at a state guest house.

Raut said her rivals took notice of the support she received in Sitapur and the images of her cleaning the floor of the rest house with a broom overshadowed the one-day photo session by “some politicians”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was participating in programme to commemorate the 75th year of independence in Lucknow along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath last Tuesday.

Raut drew parallel with Indira Gandhi’s arrest on October 3 1977 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of corruption only a couple of months after her August visit to Bihar to commiserate with the victims of Belchi massacre (May 27) received great response, laying the foundation for her return to power in 1980 Lok Sabha polls.

Raut also went on to describe his Tuesday meeting with Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader was committed to fighting the Narendra Modi led Central government. “Rahul Gandhi started his discussion by saying that the present government was all out to destroy democracy in this country and he would fight against these actions,” said Raut.

Raut said that Rahul added that he and Priyanka were not worried about getting jailed. “Rahul told me that Priyanka was a brave woman and he was going to Lucknow the next day and was not worried about getting arrested,” he added.

The BJP described the Saamana editorial as a desperate attempt to keep the Congress in good humour. “The Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray opposed Congress all his life and here we have his son Uddhav literally bending backwards [to please the Congress] to remain in power. Uddhav Thackeray has been a failure as the chief minister and instead of pointing fingers at Uttar Pradesh, he should ideally be concentrating on Maharashtra which is in bad shape due to his misgovernance,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.