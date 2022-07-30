Fadnavis contact list meme on 2-member Shinde cabinet, Shiv Sena MP says ‘so apt’

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is completing one month in office today but there is still no clarity on the cabinet expansion. At present, Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are the only members in the cabinet, giving ammunition to the opposition parties to target the Sena-BJP government. Taking a dig at the awaited cabinet expansion, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi of Uddhav Thackeray faction shared a meme doing rounds on social media. (Also Read | 'If Gujaratis removed from Maharashtra': Row over Guv speech, Shiv Sena fumes)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“30 days of no cabinet in Maharashtra, received this via WhatsApp, so apt though!" wrote the Rajya Sabha member, with image caption “Devendra Fadnavis contact list be like”.

The meme shows a fake contact list of Fadnavis which has phone numbers of various ministers of Maharashtra government, all saved in the name of Shinde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaturvedi also blasted the Maharashtra government for being silent on the controversy surrounding governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remark in which he had said that the state will be left with no money if not for Gujaratis and Rajasthanis.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai's Andheri, Koshyari said, “I keep telling people sometimes that If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra -- especially from Mumbai and Thane, then you will have no money left."

“This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately,failing which,we will demand to replace him,” Shiv Sena MP said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Are the CM and Deputy CM aka Maharashtra cabinet okay with this? Why are they silent? Oh wait, they have still not agreed upon their cabinet ministers,” she added.

State Congress vice president Ratnakar Mahajan also took a swipe at the two-member cabinet saying, "It is for the first time in the state's history that a huge cabinet of two members is taking care of the large-scale floods, lack of rain at some places and things alike," as quoted by news agency PTI. Calling the delay pathetic, Mahajan said that BJP's overambitious plan has to be blamed for this.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON