Eknath Shinde says ‘will try to bring Ache Din’; cabinet reshuffle expected soon

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that he would “try to bring Ache Din” for the people of the state after he concluded his visit to Delhi with Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy. Fadnavis and Shinde met president Ram Nath Kovind, prime minister Narendra Modi apart from several other top leaders during their Delhi visit. The visit came amid buzz over key appointments in the state cabinet, which is next on the agenda of the new coalition government in Maharashtra.

"I will use my Chief Minister's post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring 'Ache Din' into the lives of common citizens. We will take forward the Hindutva of Balasaheb Thackeray and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe," Shinde said in Pune, while addressing an event, news agency ANI reported. The phrase of “Ache din” or “good days” has been used by the BJP during poll campaigns. However, the opposition too has used to attack the government over different challenges.

After his rebellion toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government, Shinde expressed confidence he would win the next election. "Maharashtra has a strong government. We have 164 MLAs while the opposition has 99. My government will complete its tenure. We will even win the next election,” he said earlier in the day.

"The existence of our MLAs came under threat under the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government. Back then we could not speak, that is why we took the step. It is only the natural alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena that can take Maharashtra ahead,” he added, weeks after he had labelled the MVA alliance as “unnatural alliance”.

Meanwhile, the cabinet expansion is likely to take place after the Supreme Court hears a series of petitions on the political turmoil that unfolded in the state last month, a BJP functionary told HT.

The top court is set to hear a slew of pleas from both sides - the Shinde faction and the Uddhav faction on Monday.

As the cabinet expansion takes place, the BJP is expected to keep key posts.

