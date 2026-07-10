Kerala medical student killed in Uzbekistan; family alleges classmate forced her to convert

A murder case has been registered in Kerala in connection with the death of a 22-year-old medical student in Uzbekistan last week, police said on Thursday. According to police, although the alleged crime took place in Uzbekistan, Indian law allows a case to be registered in Kerala. (Representational Image) (AFP/FILE)

The case was filed at Haripad police station on Wednesday after the student's family lodged a complaint, an officer said as reported by news agency PTI.

Kayamkulam Deputy Superintendent of Police Binukumar T told the agency that the FIR was registered following a complaint submitted by the student's parents to the District Police Chief. A postmortem examination was also conducted at Alappuzha Medical College.

According to Binukumar, although the alleged crime took place in Uzbekistan, Indian law allows a case to be registered in Kerala.

Also Read: Days after graduating, Indian student killed in New York crash; family says ‘she was pillar of our family’

"If the accused is prosecuted by the authorities in Uzbekistan after their investigation, we will close the case here. If no legal action is taken there, we will pursue the case further," he said.

The officer said Kerala Police would seek updates on the investigation in Uzbekistan through the Indian Embassy.

"There are reports that the accused has been arrested there. We will proceed through the Ministry of External Affairs to obtain details of the case and the action being taken by the authorities in Uzbekistan," Binukumar said.

Parents demand probe He said the victim's parents have demanded that the investigation be carried out in Kerala and that the accused be extradited from Uzbekistan.

"We will have to check for any such provision after taking legal advice and consulting with the External Affairs Ministry," he added.

Police said the accused is the victim's classmate from Malappuram. He allegedly struck her on the head during a heated argument, leading to her death.

However, the victim's family disputed that account, saying on Thursday that her body bore multiple serious injuries.

A relative who travelled to Uzbekistan to bring back the body told reporters that investigators there informed him the student had been tortured and brutally assaulted before she died.

"She did not die because she was hit on the head with a laptop," he claimed.

The family member further alleged that investigators told him several students had seen the accused forcing the victim to convert her religion.

"He had brutally assaulted her a lot before killing her. So, we are seeking a postmortem here and have lodged a complaint here to ensure he does not escape if he is let off by the police in Uzbekistan," the family member alleged.

He also claimed that the accused's parents are government employees and that his brother is a doctor.

According to the family member, the accused and the victim were staying in the same hostel.

(With inputs from PTI)