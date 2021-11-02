Shiv Sena’s jibe at PM Modi for not wearing mask during G20 Summit

Shiv Sena on Tuesday took potshots at prime minister Narendra Modi for not wearing a mask during his visit to Rome, Italy for the G20 Summit and while meeting other heads of state.

An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said that because Modi did not wear a mask during his foreign visit, the pace of immunization against Covid-19 in the country dropped.

“Except Modi, all the leaders of the countries wore masks during the G20 summit. Modi was the only one roaming in this manner. He did not wear a mask when he met [US president] Joe Biden and French president [Emmanuel Macron]. This has led to a lot of criticism, but for ‘bhakts’, Modi is a ‘super power’. So he is not afraid of germs and viruses. Modi has shown the world to live without masks,” the editorial said.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi and other world leaders visited Trevi fountain on Sunday. The delegation also threw a coin over their shoulder in the fountain. It is believed that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.

“Like Trevi fountain, there are many such fountains and spots in India. Even if this is superstition, Modi went there and put a coin in the water. What must he have wished for? All this is superstition but there are people who have blind faith in Modi in India,” the editorial remarked.

As a policy, Maharashtra BJP does not respond to criticism or remarks in Saamana.