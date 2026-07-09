Shiv Sena (UBT) upset over Sharad Pawar’s visit to Eknath Shinde office: MP Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday expressed displeasure over NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s visit to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s office a day earlier, with MP Sanjay Raut saying the move had “hurt” the party.

Sanjay Raut criticises Sharad Pawar’s visit to Eknath Shinde’s office, saying it legitimised “traitors” and strained Maha Vikas Aghadi ties.

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Raut clarified that Shiv Sena (UBT) had no doubts about Pawar’s ideology or political commitment. “We do not have any doubt about Sharad Pawar’s ideology but by visiting the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar gave honour and prestige to the traitors. We are hurt by this,” he said.

“If you are giving honour to traitors, then you do not have the right to speak against the NCP leaders who left the party under the leadership of Ajit Pawar,” Raut added.

Raut also questioned why the meeting was held at the deputy CM’s office and why Pawar met Shinde. “What was the need to visit Shinde’s office? Who is Shinde? Is he Y. B. Chavan or Vasantdada Patil? Or is he Vilasrao Deshmukh?” questioned Raut.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks came amid continuing political tensions within the opposition alliance over its relationship with leaders of the ruling Mahayuti government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came amid continuing political tensions within the opposition alliance over its relationship with leaders of the ruling Mahayuti government. {{/usCountry}}

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