...
...
Next Story

Shiv Sena (UBT) upset over Sharad Pawar’s visit to Eknath Shinde office: MP Sanjay Raut

MP Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar’s visit to Eknath Shinde’s office hurt Shiv Sena (UBT), raising fresh questions over opposition unity in Maharashtra.

Published on: Jul 09, 2026 01:22 PM IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday expressed displeasure over NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s visit to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s office a day earlier, with MP Sanjay Raut saying the move had “hurt” the party.

Sanjay Raut criticises Sharad Pawar’s visit to Eknath Shinde’s office, saying it legitimised “traitors” and strained Maha Vikas Aghadi ties.
Sanjay Raut criticises Sharad Pawar’s visit to Eknath Shinde’s office, saying it legitimised “traitors” and strained Maha Vikas Aghadi ties.

Raut clarified that Shiv Sena (UBT) had no doubts about Pawar’s ideology or political commitment. “We do not have any doubt about Sharad Pawar’s ideology but by visiting the office of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar gave honour and prestige to the traitors. We are hurt by this,” he said.

“If you are giving honour to traitors, then you do not have the right to speak against the NCP leaders who left the party under the leadership of Ajit Pawar,” Raut added.

Raut also questioned why the meeting was held at the deputy CM’s office and why Pawar met Shinde. “What was the need to visit Shinde’s office? Who is Shinde? Is he Y. B. Chavan or Vasantdada Patil? Or is he Vilasrao Deshmukh?” questioned Raut.

Amid speculation over attempts by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to engineer defections from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had convened a meeting of all party legislators at his Bandra residence on Tuesday evening.

 
eknath shindesharad pawarshiv senauddhav thackeray
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home/India News/Shiv Sena (UBT) upset over Sharad Pawar’s visit to Eknath Shinde office: MP Sanjay Raut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON