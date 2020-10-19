e-paper
Shiv Sena welcomes Amit Shah’s stance on CM-Governor row

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recently wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president had “suddenly turned secular,” triggering a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 07:48 IST
Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah.
Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
         

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah’s remark that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari could have chosen his words better while writing to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state.

Talking to a TV channel, Raut also said that with Shah’s statement, the Shiv Sena has put the issue to rest.

Koshyari recently wrote to Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president had “suddenly turned secular,” triggering a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.

Shah had on Saturday told a news channel that “Koshyari could have chosen his words better”. Reacting to it, Raut said Shah is the country’s home minister and speaks with responsibility and caution.

The Raj Bhavan and the office of governor is a constitutional institution and falls under the jurisdiction of the ministry of home affairs, he said.

“The governor’s letter followed by the chief minister’s reply was an avoidable controversy and we haven’t started it. But, we are satisfied with the Union Home Minister’s stand and thank him for understanding the reason of our anger,” said Raut.

With Shah’s statement, the Shiv Sena has put the issue to rest, the party’s chief spokesperson said.

Raut dismissed speculation that Shah was being soft on the Shiv Sena, a year it snapped its ties with the BJP. “There is nothing political. What Shah spoke was in line with the Constitution of India,” he said.

