Home / India News / Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah as Congress CM face? BJP minister says 'There is no…'

Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah as Congress CM face? BJP minister says 'There is no…'

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2023 03:06 PM IST

Elections for the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes on May 13.

The speculations over Congress's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka assembly elections have intensified despite the party high command’s directive to not project anyone as the CM face ahead of the polls. While former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar are the frontrunners in the chief ministerial race, Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said they can never become the chief minister as the party won't cross the majority mark. (Also Read | Karnataka polls: With BJP list still not out, Congress asks ‘Does Nadda think…’)

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar with party leaders Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala addresses the media.(PTI)
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar with party leaders Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala addresses the media.(PTI)

When asked about Congress's reluctance for announcing the CM candidate, Joshi said, “For that, the Congress party needs to come to power.”

“Who will be the chief minister (between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah) is not even an issue for me and the people of Karnataka. I don't understand why are you asking me this question, because Congress won't secure the majority. How can either Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar become the chief minister? There is no question of them becoming the CM,” Joshi asserted.

The Congress party has already announced its candidates for 166 assembly seats in the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly while the BJP has not declared its candidate for any seat. Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala on Thursday attacked the BJP saying, "BJP has no faces to fight the elections. They are searching for candidates for the tickets, and we have evidence of that".

“Congress has announced most of the seats, but the BJP could not declare a single seat. I want to ask JP Nadda, why are you scared? Do JP Nadda, PM Modi, Amit Shah and CM Bommai think that announcement of seats will lead to issues in the party?” Surjewala said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

Karnataka health minister and BJP leader K Sudhakar hit back at Surjewala asking whether the Congress party is not confident enough as it is concerned about the BJP's list.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhakar said, "I would like to ask Surjewala, why he is so much bothered about our list. Are they not confident about their own members? Why are they waiting for our candidates list to be announced? It is a part of our strategy, and we know when to announce the candidates".

"Candidates are not important for us because our party is built on a strong cadre base," he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
dk shivakumar siddaramaiah
dk shivakumar siddaramaiah
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out