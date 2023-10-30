Shivakumar’s absence in meet sparks buzz of fissures in Karnataka Congress

A dinner meeting at Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara’s residence on Friday night, attended by chief minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, has fuelled speculations of further infighting within the Congress. The dinner meeting was held at Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara’s residence on a day Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda claimed that DK Shivakumar would become the chief minister after two-and-a-half years of the government’s tenure. (ANI)

Public works department minister Satish Jarkiholi and minister for social welfare HC Mahadevappa were present, while deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar was not part of it. The meeting was held on a day Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda claimed that Shivakumar would become the chief minister after two-and-a-half years of the government’s tenure.

Mahadevappa, a confidant of the chief minister, told reporters after the meeting that Siddaramaiah would continue to be the CM for the entire term. “There is no brain (in such speculations)...Siddaramaiah will be there for five years...the CM post is not vacant, isn’t he CM now? ...He is CM.”

On the dinner meeting, he said, “We had gone for dinner, nothing special in it.....there was nothing else other than meeting and eating food.” Asked as to why Shivakumar was not part of the meeting, he said, “I don’t know about it. Dr (Parameshwara) had called for dinner, we had food. That’s all.”

Party leaders familiar with the developments said Parameshwara’s name was discussed as a potential CM candidate. However, he refused to comment on it. “I don’t know, someone or the other will keep discussing some or the other thing, where should I answer it....ask him (CM).” About the dinner meeting at his residence, he maintained that they casually met for food.

Cooperation minister KN Rajanna, however, said, his desire is that Siddaramaiah should be there for five years, but it is ultimately for the high command to decide.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as chief minister on May 20 this year after the Congress got a landslide victory ousting the BJP from power.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister post after the assembly election results in May, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy chief minister.

Though there were reports that a compromise had been reached based on a rotational chief minister formula, according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, it has not been officially confirmed by the party.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, urged party MLAs not to make any open statements on matters related to the party’s internal affairs or regarding the administration on Saturday. “This is both the last warning and a request. If such statements are made in the future, it will be inevitable for me to issue a notice.”

Shivakumar could not be reached out for his response to the dinner meeting.

Meanwhile, Jarkiholi, who had recently locked horns with women and child development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, a Shivakumar loyalist, regarding the affairs of Belagavi, said, “When political leaders meet, we will discuss politics.” He added that only the high command can offer clarity on change in leadership.

Jarkiholi is said to be upset with Shivakumar over the transfer of some officials and appointments to boards and corporations. The rift was triggered after the urban development department didn’t accept the recommendations by Jarkiholi for an appointment to the Belagavi City Corporation. Instead, a candidate suggested by Hebbalkar was considered.

In response to the alleged involvement of Shivakumar in the transfers, most MLAs and MLCs of the party stayed away from greeting Shivakumar during his visit to Belagavi. Shivakumar had however denied any rift in the party and said all the 136 MLAs of the Congress are together and united.

Recently, the party high command had also stopped 20 legislators led by Jarkiholi from visiting Mysuru Dasara as a group. Speculations were rife that this was meant to be a show of strength by Jarkiholi, who was trying to send a message to the high command that he and other legislators were unhappy over various issues including fund allocation.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who was in Udupi, responding to a question regarding the dinner meeting, said, Parameshwara had invited him along with Mahadevappa and Jarkiholi for dinner, and that they spoke in general. “That’s all. No politics, nothing.”

However, he appeared to be irked when asked about Shivakumar being kept out of the dinner meeting. “He (Parameshwara) had called for dinner, we had gone. Why are you adding ‘masala’ to it? The media is adding different colours to it and is speculating,” the chief minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

