'Shivalinga' at Rishikesh temple decorated in tricolour on 75th Republic day

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the ‘shivlinga’ at Chandreshwar Mahadev temple in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh was decorated with colours of the national flag. Similarly, the Baba Mahakaleshwar ‘shivlinga’ in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was also decorated with colours of the national flag. 'Shivalinga' at Rishikesh temple decorated in tricolour on Republic day.(ANI)

The 'shivalingas' were adorned with colours resembling the national flag to commemorate the occasion of Republic Day. The Chandreshwar temple in Rishikesh was adorned with colours of the Indian flag earlier in 2021 as well. Shivalinga was decorated with rice, rose petals, marigold petals and leaves. Priests also performed morning ‘aarti’ amid vedic prayers.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Republic Day. “Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!” he wrote on X. This year's R-Day parade showcased the theme of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

On Republic Day, history was made as an all-women tri-service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path. The parade featured 26 tableaux highlighting women's roles in socio-economic activities and the significant contributions of women scientists, emphasizing the theme of 'women empowerment.'

The Indian Navy tableau showcased the themes of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta,' featuring prominent vessels such as the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata, Shivalik, and the Kalvari class Submarine.

The Central Armed Police women personnel demonstrated their strength with a display of 'Naari Shakti,' and a remarkable 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcased their bravery and valour.

Adding to the impressive lineup, the Delhi Police presented their all-women band, led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. Comprising 4 Women Sub-inspectors and 81 Women Constables, the band played the 'Delhi Police Song,' marking their debut in the Republic Day parade.

(With inputs from ANI)