Ram Lalla idol's pran pratishtha, RRTS Rapid Rail showcased in UP's Republic Day tableau

A artistic child form idol of Lord Ram Lalla was showcased in the Uttar Pradesh's tableau in this year's Republic Day parade marching down the majestic Kartavaya Path on Friday. Uttar Pradesh's special tableau depicting an idol of Ram Lalla

The pran pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple took place on January 22 among around 8,000 VVIPS belonging to all sects of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the rituals of the pran pratishtha ceremony.

The front portion of the tableau highlighted the consecration ceremony that took place in Ayodhya with an artistic model depicting Lord Ram in a young avatar holding a bow and arrow.

According to officials as quoted by news agency PTI, the tableau symbolised Ayodhya as a city that signifies a "Viksit Bharat" with "Samriddh Virasat".

"The frill surrounding the tableau portrays 'Deepotsav - the festival of lights initiated by the state government to commemorate Bhagwan Shri Ram's arrival in Ayodhya," according to a description of the tableau provided in an official booklet on the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The trailer portion of the tableau reflects Uttar Pradesh's path to progress and its pace, propelled by cultural heritage.

Along with the Lord Ram, the tableau also featured the first-ever operational high-speed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) between Delhi-Meerut, whose priority section was launched by PM Modi in Ghaziabad in October 2023.

The tableau also featured two sadhus with a "kalash" symbol, emblematic of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and the Mahakumbh to be held in 2025.

A group of women artists accompanying the tableau were seen performing traditional dances 'Charkula' and ‘Wadhwa, popular in the West UPs’s Braj region. It also illustrates how the folk festival inspired by the "leelas" of Lord Krishna is an integral aspect of the cultural heritage, the description added.

A screen mounted on the tableau displayed the images of fast-paced construction work of the world's fourth largest international airport -- Jewar Airport or the Noida International Aiport. Currently, the state has six operational and seven under-construction expressways.

The state's commitment to Make in India initiative and development of India is depicted by the BrahMos missile, likened to a swift thunderbolt in its impact on the enemy, and the RRTS service.

