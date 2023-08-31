Shivling fountains at Delhi's Dhaula Kuan ahead of G20 stir row: 'Not Gyanvapi'

Fountains shaped like Shivling installed at Dhaula Kuan in the national capital as part of the ongoing beautification of Delhi ahead of the G20 has triggered a political controversy with BJP leaders accusing Delhi minister Atishi of disrespecting 'shivling' using it for decorative purpose. "A Shivling is not for decoration. And Dhaula Kuan is not Gyanvapi. AAP Govt in Delhi has installed Shivling shaped fountains at Dhaula Kuan," BJP's media panelist Charu Pragya tweeted. BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leader Y Sathish Reddy said this is a mockery of Hinduism by the Modi government. "Using Shivling as fountains for the #G20Summit2023. Is the sacredness of the Shivling being trivialized for amusement? This is shameful & should be removed at the earliest!" Reddy tweeted. Read | Cut-outs of langur to scare off monkeys along G20 routes in Delhi Shivling-shaped fountains near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi has drawn flak.

Delhi: G20 flowerpots also get police protection

The main event of the G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10 hosting many heads of countries including US President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping. The Shivling fountains are just a part of the beautification on the stretch of the road the dignitaries are to take after landing at the airport. Both AAP and the Centre have staked credit for the beautification.

A PWD official, as quoted by a news report, said the Shivling fountains are from Odisha.

BJP vs AAP: Who is beautifying Delhi?

Before the controversy over the shivling fountains started, the BJP condemned the AAP ministers for taking credit of the G20 beautification in the Capital. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said organisations which are looking after the beautification work in Delhi are all under the central government -- NDMC, ITPO, DDA, Indian Airforce, Delhi International Airport Limited, Delhi Police and the external affairs ministry home ministry.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the money was being provided by AAP government's fund and taxpayers' money.

