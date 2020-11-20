e-paper
Home / India News / Shivpal Yadav says may forge alliance with SP to defeat BJP in 2022 UP polls

Shivpal Yadav says may forge alliance with SP to defeat BJP in 2022 UP polls

Shivpal Yadav said that the BJP has not fulfilled any of its promises and added none of the decisions taken by the BJP government in the state and the Centre were in the interest of the country or its people.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 07:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kanpur
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav during his rally at Ramabai ground in Lucknow in Dec 2018.
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav during his rally at Ramabai ground in Lucknow in Dec 2018. (Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo )
         

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Yadav has said that his party may forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 Legislative Assembly Elections.

“We will form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections. Our priority will be to ally with the Samajwadi Party. We will also speak to other parties in the state,” Shivpal Yadav told reporters here on Thursday.

He said that the BJP has not fulfilled any of its promises and added none of the decisions taken by the BJP government in the state and the Centre were in the interest of the country or its people.

This comes merely days after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav clarified that the Samajwadi Party will not form an alliance with any of the major parties in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections but can form a partnership with the smaller parties. (ANI)

