Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are likely to discuss the current political situation in the state and the possible expansion of the cabinet.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during BJP 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal in September 2018. (PTI File Photo )
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday evening. It will be their first official meeting in three months after Chouhan became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

On March 23, after taking an oath as the chief minister, the Covid-19 induced lockdown was imposed, and Chouhan could not formally meet the Prime Minister.

In today’s meeting, the two senior leaders are likely to discuss the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh and the possible expansion of the state cabinet.

Besides this, the chief minister is expected to brief the Prime Minister about the current Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. The two are also likely to discuss steps taken to ensure self-sufficient India and self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from that, Chouhan may brief the Prime Minister on the status of farmers in the state and the procurement of wheat.

