‘Shocked, deeply saddened,’ tweets Punjab CM Mann on Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

Punjab chief minister Bhagwan Mann on Sunday expressed condolences to the family and fans of Punjab singer Sidhu Moose Wala after he was killed by unidentified assailants in the Mansa district. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also appealed for calm as the singer's supporters gathered outside the local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The incident took place at Jawaharke village when Moose Wala was driving in his jeep with his two friends. The killing also takes significant as it comes a day after the Punjab government withdew security cover of hundreds of people including Moose Wala, in a crack down on VIP culture. Fans on Twitter also criticised the party for the move and blamed AAP government, saying the security withdrawal made Moose Wala more vulnerable to threats.

The 28-year-old singer had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. He had contested on a Congress ticket from the Mansa seat in the recently held Assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

