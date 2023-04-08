‘Shocked’ BJP leader reacts to Alka Lamba’s apparent dig at Sharad Pawar

Congress leader Alka Lamba apparently hit out at Sharad Pawar on Saturday, a day the Nationalist Congress Party chief said that the Opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary committee or JPC probe into the Adani Group issue was not necessary.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today scared – greedy people are singing the praises of dictatorial power because of their personal interests – only one Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of the people of the country – against the capitalist thieves and the watchman who saves the thieves,” the Delhi Congress leader tweeted in Hindi while sharing a viral picture in which Pawar and billionaire Gautam Adani are allegedly sitting together in what appeared to be in the balcony of a building.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla was quick to comment on Lamba's tweet, asking if this was the Congress’s official position.

“I am shocked. Is this Congress’ official position. Alka Lamba has made an unbelievable attack on Sharad Pawar ji. She has described him as greedy & a coward. As a Maharashtrian I am pretty flabbergasted. Is this the official position of @INCIndia @INCMaharashtra & what does NCP @NCPspeaks have to say?” Poonawalla tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawar, the president of the NCP, in an interview to NDTV on Friday had come out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate, distancing himself from the opposition offensive against the Adani group with his comments also seen as a setback to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress on its part said the Supreme Court committee to look into the Hindenburg Research report on Adani group has limited terms of reference and “cannot bring out the deep nexus between” the prime minister and the billionaire businessman.

The NCP chief also said he was not aware of the antecedents of the United States-based Hindenburg Research, which has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Gautam Adani.

The Hindenburg report has resulted in strident protests by the opposition Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and others against the union government to demand a JPC probe. The Adani group has refuted the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON