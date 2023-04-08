Home / India News / ‘True that my party supports JPC...:’ Sharad Pawar clarifies Adani remark

‘True that my party supports JPC...:’ Sharad Pawar clarifies Adani remark

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 08, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Sharad Pawar said he never said that Adani-Ambani should not be criticised. There are many other burning issues like unemployment, Pawar said.

A day after Sharad Pawar's interview with NDTV in which he questioned the Hindenburg report and dismissed the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe, the NCP chief on Saturday said it is true that NCP is one of the opposition parties that have joined the demand for the JPC into the Adani issue in Parliament. In a JPC, 15 people will be from the ruling party and only 5-6 people will be there from the opposition. "If the majority is from the ruling party, then it is not certain how much truth will come in front of the country," Pawar said pitching for a Supreme Court-monitored probe. Read | Uddhav on Savarkar, Pawar on Adani: BJP says Rahul Gandhi's ‘demented ideas…'

Sharad Pawar on Saturday clarified his remark on Adani in an interview with NDTV.
Pawar said there was a time when Tata-Birla's names were taken to criticise the government but they had their due contributions to the development of the country. "Now Ambani and Adanis names are taken to criticise the government. But there is a need to think about their contribution to the country as well," Pawar said. Read | Why Sharad Pawar doesn't agree with Congress's JPC demand: 'Never heard of...'

"I personally think there are many important issues in front of the opposition: unemployment, price rise and farmers," Pawar said.

Read | 'Indian media… rare species': Mahua Moitra's dig after Sharad Pawar backs Gautam Adani

Sharad Pawar's statement on Adani in which he also questioned the credibility of the Hindenburg Research led to speculations over the future of Congress's alliance. Another ally of the Congress in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) expressed displeasure over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark. Now with Pawar supporting Adani, some major political developments were being expected.

Congress said irrespective of what Sharad Pawar said on JPC, his party stood with the Congress in its JPC demand. "But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution & our democracy from the BJP's assaults and in defeating the BJP's divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

