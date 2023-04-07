Why Sharad Pawar doesn't agree with Congress's JPC demand: 'Never heard of...'

"Out of proportion importance was given to the issue. The issues that were kept, who kept them? We had never heard of these people (Hindenburg) who gave the statement, what is the background? When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted," Pawar told NDTV in an interview.

"An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry. A demand for a JPC probe was made in Parliament. I had a different viewpoint on this," the NCP chief added.

Explaining when a JPC is formed, Pawar said, "I remember a JPC was appointed once on the issue of Coca-Cola, and I was the chairman. So, a JPC has never been formed earlier, that is not the case. A demand for a JPC is not wrong, but why was the demand made? The demand for a JPC was made to say that some industrial house must be inquired into."

On being asked his opinion on the Congress's intent behind pushing for a JPC probe, Pawar replied, "I cannot say what the intent was but I know that a committee appointed by judges of the Supreme Court was very important, this is what I know. Maybe the reasoning could have been that once a JPC starts, its proceedings are reported in the media on a daily basis. Perhaps someone would have wanted the issue to fester for two to four months, but the truth would never have come out."

Pawar also stated that the Adani Group was seemingly targeted by Hindenburg Research.

Congress reacts to Sharad Pawar's remarks

The Congress, however, said its ally may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the charges against the conglomerate are real and very serious.

The Congress also said all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including the NCP, are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and democracy from the "BJP's assaults".

"All 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution & our democracy from the BJP's assaults and in defeating the BJP's divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Several Opposition parties, led by the Congress, protested through the second half of the budget session of Parliament demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also been aggressively targeting the government over the Adani issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON