Gujarat govt’s decision to remodel Sabarmati Ashram 'shocking': Gehlot

Opposing the plan of redeveloping Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said it is a shocking, uncalled for and politically-driven decision taken by the Gujarat government. He also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and ask the state administration to reconsider the move.

“The decision of the Gujarat government to build a museum by demolishing Sabarmati Ashram is shocking and uncalled for. People come to visit this holy site to see how Gandhiji lived a simple life and yet orchestrated an enormous freedom movement by including every section of society, particularly at a time when the society was extremely divided. He has spent 13 years of his valuable life in the Ashram,” Gehlot said in a series of tweets.

The Gujarat government’s proposed ₹1200-crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project aims to redevelop Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where Mahatma Gandhi lived for 13 years, to bring it closer to its original state, when it was established by Gandhi in 1917 on the bank of the Sabarmati river. It is also believed in some quarters that several non-heritage structures in the 35-acre complex will be demolished as part of the overhaul. Over a hundred eminent personalities recently opposed the project, alleging that it is an attempt to take over Gandhian institutions.

The Rajasthan chief minister said Sabarmati Ashram is known for its harmony and ideas of fraternity. People from within the country or abroad don’t wish to see any world-class buildings over there. Visitors admire the simplicity and the ideals of the place - that’s why it is called an Ashram - not a place which can be called a Museum.

“Destroying the sanctity and dignity of the ashram is showing disrespect to our Father of the Nation. It seems that the decision is driven by a political motive to change everything that is related to Gandhiji. Any such action will go down in history and generations to come will not forgive those who tried to destroy our rich heritage, culture and traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical Ashram,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.