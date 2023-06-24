Shocking that Uddhavji sits beside Mehbooba Mufti: Fadnavis; ‘You insult Balasaheb’

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray came under BJP's stinging attack after he and his son, former state minister Aaditya Thackeray attended the opposition's mega meet in Patna on Friday. Citing Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's old statements on Lalu and Lalu's statement on Balasaheb Thackeray, the BJP accused Uddhav of insulting Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I am shocked to see that Uddhav Thackeray ji now sits beside Mehbooba Mufti to discuss an alliance. And he had been taunting us over the same Mehbooba Mufti for BJP's past alliance with the PDP in erstwhile J&K," Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. "They are calling this alliance 'Modi hatao' but actually this is 'parivar bachao' alliance. So all parties now understand that people will stand behind PM Modi in 2024 and so they are coming together to save their families. Such an attempt was made in 2019 as well. Nothing happened. This time too, they will fail," Fadnavis said.

When Lalu said Thackerays are from Bihar

Sharing an old video of Lalu Prasad claiming that the Thackeray family's roots were from Bihar, BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh said Uddhav Thackeray will be remembered in history as a son who insulted his father. "Lalu Prasad once claimed that the Thackeray family is from Bihar and Balasaheb Thackeray is an infiltrator in Maharashtra. Today Uddhav Thackeray is with those who questioned Balasaheb Thackerat's Marathi identity," the BJP leader wrote.

'Listen to what your father said about Lalu'

Stepping up the attack on Uddhav Thackeray for joining Friday's meeting in Patna, Chitra Kishor shared the video of Balasaheb Thackeray calling Lalu Prasad 'nalayak' with 'mouth full of fodder'. "Now you are begging in front of these people," Chitra tweeted.

