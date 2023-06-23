Nadda taunts Uddhav Thackeray for joining hands with Congress, ex-CM's MP hits back

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Friday took a dig at Opposition leaders for their grand meeting to forge unity, reminding them of their differences in the past. (Follow Oppn meeting in Patna LIVE updates)



Among his targets was also former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, present at the meeting in Patna. Taking a dig at the ex-CM, Nadda reminded him of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s stand against joining hands with Congress. Soon after, Uddhav camp’s spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at the BJP president. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda.(ANI)

At a rally in Odisha, Nadda said “I saw Uddhav Thackeray reach Patna…His father, 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' Balasaheb Thackeray opposed the Congress all along. He had once said he will shut his 'dukaan' (referring to his political party Shiv Sena) rather than joining the Congress. Now, his son is closing the 'dukaan'.

Soon after Nadda’s remark, Uddhav camp leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hit back at Nadda for attacking Thackeray, instead of focusing on his visit. “The BJP President is speaking in Odisha and instead of speaking about the state he is busy attacking Uddhav Saheb Thackeray,” she said in a tweet.“They clearly can’t stop thinking of the massive loss facing them in Maharashtra", Chaturvedi added.

“Ye darr acha hai (This fear is good),” Chaturvedi’s tweet further read.

Nadda, in his address at the rally, trained guns at the Congress and claimed the party was unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise by the world leaders amid his ongoing state visit to the United States. He also taunted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for joining hands with Rahul Gandhi, “the man whose grandmother had put them in jail” referring to Indira Gandhi’s crackdown on Opposition leaders during the Emergency period.

The Opposition’s meeting comes as they chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting hosted by Bihar CM was attended by 15 non-BJP parties. The Patna meeting marked the first high-level opposition meeting of such scale, as more in the series are expected to be announced. The next meeting is likely to happen in Shimla, as the parties come up with a plan to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next general election.

