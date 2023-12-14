Shoes were not checked in Parliament: Accused Manoranjan found out in July

Karnataka's Manoranjan D who managed an entry pass from BJP MP Pratap Simha and entered the Lok Sabha in a major security scare on Wednesday found out in July that shoes were not checked during the entry into Parliament. What Manoranjan saw in the old Parliament building in July came in handy for the group that orchestrated the security breach as the canisters were hidden inside their shoes.

The accused of the Parliament security breach found out in July that shoes were not checked for entry to Parliament.(HT_PRINT)

"In July, Manoranjan came to Delhi and went inside the Parliament on a visitor pass issued in the name of an MP. There, he got to know that the frisking of shoes does not happen," an officer privy to the investigations told news agency PTI.

A day after the incident, the security personnel at the entrance of the outer gates insisted those who were entering Parliament to remove their shoes. Eight security personnel were suspended for negligence.

Lalit Jha who is absconding and was last traced in Rajasthan is believed to be the leader of the group. A teacher by profession, Lalit is a resident of Kolkata. All of them used to follow Bhagat Singh Fan Page and wanted to do something like the martyr.

Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Azad, Amol Shinde are the five main accused who were present in and around Parliament on Wednesday. Vishal Sharma sheltered them in his Gurugram house as all of them reached Delhi on December 10 from their respective states ahead of this 'mission'. Manoranjan, Sagar, Neelam and Anmol have been arrested and UAPA charges have been invoked against them.

Lalit, Sagar Sharma, and Maoranjan D met in Mysuru about 1.5 years ago where the plan to barge into Parliament was hatched. They later added Neelam and Amol to the plan.

Lalit posted the video on his Instagram account and then sent it to Vishal Sharma and Nilaksha Aich in West Bengal.

So far, no link to any terror organisation has been found. Mysuru Police said Manoranjan has no criminal record though his social media posts make him a "revolutionary type", police said.

Amol left home on December 9 saying he was going to Delhi for an army recruitment drive. It was Amol who procured the colour smoke canisters from Maharashtra's Kalyan at a price of around ₹1,200.

